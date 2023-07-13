3 arrested over German man’s remains found in freezer in Thailand

Police found the dismembered body of Mr Hans Peter Ralter Mack inside a freezer at a residence in Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village on Tuesday.

BANGKOK - Police have requested arrest warrants for three suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 62-year-old German businessman on Tuesday.

The arrests came after the police found the dismembered body of Mr Hans Peter Ralter Mack inside a freezer at a residence in Chokchai Garden Home 1 Village in Thailand in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They are Germans Petra Christl Grundgrief and Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, and a Pakistani with Thai nationality Zahrouk Kareen Uddin.

Ms Grundgrief was arrested at a condominium in South Pattaya, while Mr Brinkmann was arrested in Bangkok and taken to Nongprue Police Station in Chonburi.

Another German suspect identified as Enrico was arrested for operating a criminal account to receive a cash transfer from the victim.

Another suspect in the case is Ms Nicole Frevel, a disabled German woman who rented the residence where the German businessman’s remains were found.

She was picked up in a restaurant near the condominium where Mr Mack’s car was found, and taken to Bang Lamung Hospital for treatment on a self-inflicted wound to the wrist.

Ms Frevel told police that Mr Brinkmann had brought the freezer to her residence and threatened her when she asked what it contained.

Deputy national police chief, Police Major-General Surachate Hakparn, said Mr Zahrouk is still on the run, adding that the suspects are part of a transnational criminal network involved in narcotics that uses Thailand as a base for the activities.

It is thought that the group had been preparing to rob Mr Mack of three million baht (S$115,000) for about a month.

He said the stolen cash was transferred to about 10 criminal accounts and the police would be issuing arrest warrants for more criminal account operators as he believes that they are still in Thailand.

Maj-Gen Surachate also vowed to instruct immigration police to deal with all transnational criminal networks in Pattaya and Nong Prue district to prevent further abduction cases. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK