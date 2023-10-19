3 dead, 17 injured after lift in China mall plunges from fourth floor

Four people remain in critical condition after an elevator in Yunnan province plunged on Wednesday.

Three people have died and 17 were injured on Wednesday after an elevator in a China mall plunged from the fourth floor to the first floor, Chinese media reported.

The incident took place at around 12pm at Fucheng commercial capital in Yunnan province, according to China Daily.

Videos on TikTok and popular Chinese social media site Sina Weibo showed paramedics wheeling stretchers into the mall while ambulances, fire trucks and police cars can be seen outside the mall.

The lift was a service lift that can carry a load of up to a 1,000kg and a capacity of 13 people, a restaurant owner at the mall Mr Zhao told China Press.

Government officials said they have provided medical treatment to the injured and that the incident is under investigation, as reported in Global Times.

Among those injured, four remain in critical condition while 13 escaped with minor injuries.