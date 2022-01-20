3 teens found dead in home outside of Houston, authorities say

A crime scene investigator works the scene where the bodies of three teenagers were found dead inside of a home Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

HOUSTON (AP) — Three teens were found dead Tuesday in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed the other two before taking their own life, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone".

The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 40km northeast of Houston.

Gonzalez said the firearm that appears to have been involved was found at the scene. He said the homeowner is believed to have been away.

He said they were still trying to determine a motive and the connections between the three teens.

During a press conference, he said that two of the teens were girls, possibly as old as 17.

The third was a boy, likely 15, he said.

"These are always highly charged, very emotional," Gonzalez. "We understand that. Our condolences go out to their family.

"It's extremely difficult when we're talking about young people."