 3 women electrocuted to death at public bathhouse in South Korea, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

3 women electrocuted to death at public bathhouse in South Korea

3 women electrocuted to death at public bathhouse in South Korea
The three elderly women were in a state of cardiac arrest when rescue workers arrived.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Christie Chiu
Dec 25, 2023 08:45 am

Three women in their 70s died from electrocution after a short circuit occurred at a public bathhouse in the central city of Sejong in South Korea, the police said on Dec 24.

Yonhap News Agency reported the incident happened at 5.37am on Dec 24 while the women were soaking in a hot tub in a bathhouse in Sejong’s Jochiwon district.

According to an eyewitness, the elderly women screamed before collapsing. She then dialled the emergency number for help.

All three victims were in a state of cardiac arrest when rescue workers arrived. They were rushed to the hospital but were later pronounced dead, Yonhap reported.

A police official said: “Electricity appears to have flowed into the hot tub. We are conducting a joint site inspection to determine the cause of the short circuit.”

The bathhouse passed an electricity safety check conducted in June, according to officials.

Lee Byung-hun and his wife Lee Min-jung, who tied the knot in 2013, also have an eight-year-old son.
TV

Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung welcome second child

Related Stories

K-Pop star G-Dragon cleared of drug allegations

‘Let me on the train’: Man seen hanging on to moving train in South Korea

Comedian Jee Seok-jin on a break from Running Man for health reasons

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South Koreaelectrocuted