3-year-old boy may have accidentally ingested drugs in car, says Kelantan top cop

KOTA BARU (THE STAR) - The three-year-old boy who is in critical condition due to drugs may have accidentally ingested drugs in the car belonging to his mother's cousin when they were at a known drug haunt Monday (June 20) afternoon.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the car, which is owned by the 30-year-old cousin of the victim's mother, had been seized for further investigation.

"The forensics team will conduct further investigation into the car owned by the suspect," he told reporters on Tuesday (June 21) after visiting the boy who is currently being treated at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here.

Media outlets reported Monday (June 20) that the boy, who lives in Kampung Sri Bintang, Kuala Krai, was still in critical condition after doctors found drugs, believed to be methamphetamine based on a urine test, in his system.

Mr Muhamad Zaki said the police launched a special operation in the vicinity of Kampung Seri Bintang at around midnight following the incident, arresting nine individuals and seizing 102 pills.

He added what happened to the boy was a tragedy and the police discovered that the family was facing hard time as the boy's mother had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer.

"I would like to remind parents to always monitor their children," he added.