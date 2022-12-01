3-year-old scratches neighbour’s cars when playing with friend, dad makes him hand over money

Hey kid, you know how much ice cream that money could have bought?

That, or something along those lines, was the lesson a man in China tried to teach his young son.

The three-year-old was running around, playing with a friend, and both of them used their toy guns to scratch two cars belonging to a neighbour.

They were seen by the neighbour, and on CCTV as well.

The neighbour was naturally upset and told the boy’s father, who did not scold the toddler.

Instead, the father, identified only as Ouyang in a report in Jimu News, made him hand over 2,000 yuan (S$385) to the neighbour, and apologise as well.

Mr Ouyang also promised to compensate the neighbour for further expenses in getting the paintwork fixed.

The incident happened in Shenzhen and Jimu News said it spoke to Mr Ouyang on Nov 22.

A photo shared online showed the boy handing over the money to the neighbour.

Netizens praised Mr Ouyang for his parenting approach.

The boy may not now fully grasp the extent of the losses he caused his father, but hopefully he will learn that thoughtless and careless actions can have severe consequences.