4 children injured in playground stabbing in French Alps, suspect arrested

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is travelling to the town of Annecy where at least six children were stabbed.

PARIS - Four young children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, French police told Reuters on Thursday.

Three of the children are in a life-threatening condition.

Earlier, the police spoke of eight children being hurt.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning at a playground.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter the attacker had been arrested.

An interior ministry spokesman said that four children and two adults had been injured.

Police said the attacker was a man.

BFM TV reported that the assailant had been a Syrian asylum seeker.

The suspected attacker’s identity is being verified and has not been confirmed, according to a police source, who added that he is thought to be unknown to security services.

In a statement on Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as an act of “absolute cowardice”.

“Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock,” Mr Macron said.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was on her way to Annecy on Thursday, her office was reported to have announced.

At the National Assembly, meanwhile, deputies observed a minute of silence for the victims of the stabbing. - REUTERS, AFP