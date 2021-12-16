4 kids killed, several injured in Australia bouncy castle accident

An ambulance helicopter at the school in Devonport, Tasmania, where a gust of wind blew a bouncy castle into the air, causing several children to fall off.

SYDNEY - A gust of wind lifted a bouncy castle into air, causing several children to fall off, in a deadly accident in the Australian state of Tasmania on Thursday (Dec 16).

Four children had died and four more were in a critical condition in hospital, The Guardian quoted local police a saying.

They fell from a height of about 10m when the bouncy castle was blown into the air at a primary school in Devonport, a city on Tasmania's north coast.

Images from national broadcaster ABC showed blue tarps hanging from trees near a ditch where the jumping castle came to land, with emotional police officers nearby.

State premier Peter Gutwein told media in the capital, Hobart: "We currently have all of the relevant emergency services on site."

Several rescue helicopters and ambulances were sent to the scene at Hillcrest Primary School, police said.

"There has been an accident onsite at our school. We are closing the school for the rest of the day," Hillcrest posted on Facebook.

"We ask that parents come to collect their children as a matter of urgency."

The school was celebrating the end of term before breaking for the Christmas holidays.