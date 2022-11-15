6 Australian schoolgirls arrested for alleged theft at Victoria's Secret store in Orchard Road

Six girls from an elite private school in Australia were arrested for allegedly shoplifting in Orchard Road on Sunday (Nov 13) while on a school trip here, reported several Australian media outlets on Tuesday.

The six Year 10 girls (whose ages were 14-16) had allegedly stolen items from a Victoria's Secret store at Mandarin Gallery, as well as from a Crocs store along Orchard Road.

CCTV cameras had caught them stashing away expensive undergarments at Victoria's Secret and leaving without paying, Daily Mail Australia reported.

They were apprehended by police at the Mandarin Gallery shopping mall and brought back to the store.

The Singapore police said they were alerted to a case of theft in dwelling at 333A Orchard Road on Nov 13 at 4.04pm. Six teenagers aged 14 to 16 were arrested in relation to the case. Investigations are ongoing.

Here for netball

The students are from Bacchus Marsh Grammar, a private school located north of Melbourne. The group comprising 18 students was here as part of an eight-day regional netball tournament, and had arrived in Singapore on Saturday.

A source told the Herald Sun that the teens had spent more than 10 hours "in cells" after being arrested. They returned to their hotel at 3.30am on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school's principal, Andrew Neal, said that "a small group of students (were) involved in an incident in Orchard Road".

Stating that the matter was being investigated by the Singapore police, he expressed appreciation for the professionalism of the local police and that they were "firm, fair and thorough".

"It is our hope that the police will have finalised their investigations of this matter by later this week," he said.