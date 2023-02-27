Aaron Kwok and wife Moka Fang devastated by brutal murder of HK socialite Abby Choi

Two days after details of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s grisly murder emerged last Friday, Ms Moka Fang, the wife of Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok said that it’s still difficult for her to accept that her close friend was killed.

“Feeling extremely anguished. (I am) still unable to accept that this has happened at this moment,” Ms Fang posted on her social media accounts late on Sunday.

“I am sad beyond words. I just want to ask ‘why’ 1,000 times.

“I’m still overcome by pain and grief. Rest in peace.”

Her husband, Kwok, reshared her post on Weibo, saying: “Rest in peace.”

Ms Fang, a model before she married actor-singer Kwok, is known to be a close friend with Ms Choi, 28, who was brutally murdered and dismembered after going missing last Tuesday.

Ms Fang had hosted Ms Choi at her Carrie Garden home in Hong Kong on several occasions. The duo were often seen attending social gatherings, fashion galas and movie premieres together.

Five people have so far been arrested in connection with Ms Choi’s murder. All of them were linked to her ex-husband’s family.

Her former father-in-law and his elder son have been charged with murder and will appear before a Kowloon court on Monday. Ms Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, remains under custody in a hospital.

The latest to be arrested was a 47-year-old woman, reportedly the elder Kwong’s mistress, who worked at a massage parlour, local media said.

Kwong, 65, was previously embroiled in a rape case when stationed at a Mong Kok police station, HK01 reported. He left his post voluntarily in 2005 while under investigation.

Messages of condolences have flooded Ms Choi’s Instagram page with many expressing their shock at the fragility of life while leaving prayers for her.

Others have flocked to the Douyin account of Ms Choi’s mother, who has not been named but goes by the username “Fifth Sister” on the video sharing platform.

Ms Choi’s mother has yet to share any words, but she has been “liking” the comments left by other users, many of whom said it was a pity for her “filial daughter to be cruelly killed” as they watched videos of the mother and daughter in happier times.