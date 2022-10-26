About 30 people trapped in Perak cave as floodwaters block exit

The exit from the Gua Tempurung cave was blocked following heavy rain.

IPOH - About 30 people are believed to be trapped inside a cave in Malaysia’s Perak state, after its exit was blocked by floodwaters, following heavy rain in the area.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Nazri Daud said water levels began to rise around the Gua Tempurung cave at about 3pm on Wednesday.

The cave is a local tourist attraction.

“Those trapped inside are a film crew who were shooting at the location,” he said.

“The Fire and Rescue Department has been notified of the incident."

A team of policemen has been mobilised to the location to help in the rescue effort, he added.