Afghan family decimated by US drone strike await justice

KABUL An Afghan family that lost 10 members - including seven children - in a mistaken US drone strike on a Kabul home saythey are still seeking justice and have yet to hear from the Americans more than two months after the tragedy.

The US military has said that a series of errors led to the attack, which was supposed to have targeted an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suicide bomber posing an imminent threat to US-led troops at Kabul airport.

The man it hit, Mr Zamarai Ahmadi, was in fact working for US-based non-governmental organisation Nutrition and Education International.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called Mr Ahmadi's activities "harmless", and the Pentagon said it was considering reparations.

"Justice should be done," Mr Ajmal Ahmadi, Mr Zamarai's younger brother, told Reuters at the family home that was struck by a Hellfire missile fired by a US drone on Aug 29.

"They (the United States) promised they will take them (those involved in the strike) to court... They promised compensation... They promised they will take us out (of Afghanistan)," he added.

Speaking in a crowded residential area near Kabul airport - recently the scene of a chaotic evacuation of thousands of people fleeing the Taliban - he also expressed disappointment they had yet to hear from American officials.

Lieutenant-Colonel Cesar Santiago, spokesman for the Department of Defence, said it was taking steps to respond to the air strike.

Last week, an investigation by the US military said although the strike was a mistake, it was not a case of criminal negligence and that disciplinary action was not recommended.

The errors included not noticing the presence of a child minutes before the strike took place.

The child was one of several who were in the compound when the missile struck, decimating an entire family. It killed Mr Zamarai and three of his children aged 12 to 20.

Two of Mr Zamarai's brothers also lost five children between the ages of two and seven. Their adult niece was also killed.

The family members are struggling to come to terms with what happened.

"Even the sandals that were burned, we have kept them," Mr Ajmal said, adding that women in the family still hug and kiss the charred shoes.

"They (the women) are in a bad state."