Air France flight turns back to Osaka after malfunction

None of the 324 passengers and crew on Air France Flight 291 were injured.PHOTO: REUTERS
May 28, 2023 10:30 pm

TOKYO - An Air France KLM passenger plane flying from Osaka in western Japan to the French capital Paris turned back on Sunday after weather radar and speed meters malfunctioned while flying over the Pacific Ocean, Kyodo news agency reported.

None of the 324 passengers and crew were injured.

But the aircraft’s leading edge was damaged and the cause is being investigated, Kyodo said, citing the transport ministry’s office at Kansai International Airport.

Air France Flight 291 took off from Kansai airport at around 11.15am local time.

The Airbus A350 turned back about 35 minutes later and landed safely at the same airport.

The Kansai airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment. - REUTERS

