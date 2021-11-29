All staff on SIA flight from Singapore to Sydney that had two cases of Omicron Covid-19 strain will self-isolate

SIA will assist the health authorities in all necessary contact tracing efforts.

All Singapore Airlines staff who worked on the flight from Singapore to Sydney where two cases of the Omicron Covid-19 were detected will self-quarantine and get tested for the disease.

Singapore Airlines said on Monday (Nov 28) that its pilots and crew who operated on the SQ211 flight will self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19, in accordance with the guidance from the authorities.

Earlier in the day, the New South Wales health ministry (NSW Health) said that two travellers who flew from Singapore to Sydney on Sunday have been confirmed to have been infected with the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Omicron is a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus strain.

Both passengers arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Singapore Airlines flight SQ211, said NSW Health.

SIA declined to reveal any information on the passengers, citing customer confidentiality, but said that it will assist the health authorities in all necessary contact tracing efforts.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Health and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for more information.

Australia now has five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, which the World Health Organisation has classified as a new "variant of concern".