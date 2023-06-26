Apologise for joke that objectified female student, Malaysia’s PM Anwar told

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has to apologise publicly as a good example to other men, says Malaysian United Democratic Alliance deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should apologise for a joke he made to a female student during one of his public dialogues with varsity students recently, says the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

Its deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz said that unfortunately, most older men think that this was just a joke.

“Women see this on a daily basis, and we always have to explain whenever we don’t smile or laugh at the ‘joke’. Seeing DSAI (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) doing it at a larger scale will perpetuate this belief,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Ms Amira said Mr Anwar has to apologise publicly as a good example to other men.

“Make them understand that this behaviour is not okay. Especially coming from someone with a position of power.

“If you’re impressed by the girl, just compliment her without making comments that objectify her,” she added.

During an event at a university in Negeri Sembilan, the student had asked the Prime Minister about his administration’s plans to tackle the ringgit’s falling value.

She also asked him whether Malaysia can become a first-class nation, and what the government and the younger generation can do to realise that aim.

Mr Anwar responded by praising the student for how well she relayed her questions, and then allegedly said that if he was younger, he would have asked the student for her phone number.

Ms Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif, deputy chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Legal and Constitution bureau, said: “The host or moderator then followed Anwar’s example by saying ‘Dato Seri dah dapat, bagi dekat saya’ (share the number with me when you’ve got it).

“In no circumstances is this kind of language acceptable; in a public televised forum, it is doubly shocking.” - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK