Apple closes its New York City stores to shoppers as Covid-19 cases rise

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Apple Inc said on Monday that it has closed all its 12 New York City stores to indoor shopping as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant surged across the United States.

Customers will still be able to pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said.

“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the US and Canada after a rise in Covid-19 cases and exposures among the stores’ employees.

Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its US stores.

Globally, concerns over the Omicron variant have prompted major companies to tighten protocols.

Apple shares closed up 2.3% at $180.33.