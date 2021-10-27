Asia suffered hottest year on record last year: United Nations

Rescue workers evacuating residents following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China. Floods and storms affected about 50 million people in Asia.

GENEVA : Asia suffered its hottest year on record last year, the United Nations said yesterday ahead of the COP26 summit, with extreme weather taking a heavy toll on the continent's development.

In its annual State of the Climate in Asia report, the UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said every part of the region had been affected.

"Extreme weather and climate change impacts across Asia in 2020 caused the loss of life of thousands of people, displaced millions of others and cost hundreds of billions of dollars, while wreaking a heavy toll on infrastructure and ecosystems," the WMO said.

"Sustainable development is threatened, with food and water insecurity, health risks and environmental degradation on the rise."

The report comes days before COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday to Nov 12.

The report also laid bare the total annual average losses due to climate-related hazards.

China suffered an estimated US$238 billion (S$320 billion), followed by India at US$87 billion, Japan with US$83 billion and South Korea on US$24 billion.

But when the size of the economy is considered, the average annual losses are expected to be as high as 7.9 per cent of gross domestic product for Tajikistan, 5.9 per cent for Cambodia and 5.8 per cent for Laos.

Increased heat and humidity are forecast to lead to an effective loss of outdoor working hours across the continent, with a potential cost of many billions of dollars.

Last year, floods and storms affected approximately 50 million people in Asia, resulting in more than 5,000 fatalities.

This is below the annual average of the last two decades (158 million people affected and about 15,500 fatalities) "and is testimony to the success of early warning systems in many countries in Asia", with around seven in 10 people covered.

Asia's warmest year on record had a mean temperature 1.39 deg C above the 1981-2010 average. - AFP