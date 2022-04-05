Australia landslide kills 2 British tourists

The family of five was caught by the landslide on Monday as they hiked along a popular trail in the Blue Mountains.

SYDNEY (AFP) - A landslide struck a British family on holiday in Sydney, killing the father and his nine-year-old son while critically injuring the mother and another son, Australian police said on Tuesday (April 5).

The family of five was caught by the landslide on Monday as they hiked along a popular trail in the Blue Mountains to the west of Australia's largest city.

Police said teams are still trying to recover the bodies of the father and son from the scene on Tuesday.

Rescuers rushed the mother and her 14-year-old son to hospital in Sydney on Monday evening, police said. They both underwent surgery and are in critical condition.

The couple's 15-year-old daughter was not injured and was walked out from the trail by emergency services, a police spokesperson said.

She is being assisted by the British consulate and welfare services.

Local police in the Blue Mountains are investigating the landslide and a report is to be prepared for the coroner on the two deaths.

The identity of the family has not been released.

Sydney has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks, with many suburbs in the city's west devastated by flash flooding and heavy storms.