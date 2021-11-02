Australia receives first flights after easing border restrictions

SYDNEY: Australia eased its international border restrictions yesterday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at airports.

Passengers on the first flights from Singapore and Los Angeles arrived in Sydney early in the morning, many greeted by tearful friends and relatives they had not seen for several months.

Travellers were also welcomed by airline staff holding banners and were gifted Australian wildflowers and chocolate biscuits.

"Little bit scary and exciting. I've come home to see my mum because she is not well," said Mr Ethan Carter after landing from Los Angeles.

"I can't wait to see her," he said, adding he had been out of the country for two years.