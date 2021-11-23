Australia to reopen to foreign visa holders from December

SYDNEY: Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, the latest step to restart international travel and support its economy.

The rules were relaxed in recent weeks to allow foreign family members of citizens to enter, and Mr Morrison said this will be scaled up from Dec 1 to allow vaccinated students, business visa holders and refugees to arrive.

"The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back," he told reporters in Canberra. Australia will also allow in vaccinated tourists from South Korea and Japan from Dec 1, he said.

The return of foreign students, worth about A$35 billion (S$34.5 billion) a year to the Australian economy, will be a major boost for the education sector.

More than 235,000 foreigners, including about 160,000 students, held visas for Australia at the end of last month, government data showed.

Border rules, swift lockdowns and tough social distancing rules helped Australia to keep its Covid-19 numbers far lower than many other comparable countries, with around 200,000 cases and 1,948 deaths.