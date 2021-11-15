Australian committed to beating 2030 emissions target

MELBOURNE: Australia's 2030 emissions target is fixed and the government is committed to beating it, several ministers said yesterday, without saying whether targets would be updated as the recently concluded United Nations climate summit in Glasgow demanded.

The Glasgow talks ended on Saturday with a deal that for the first-time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, calling for tougher emissions pledges by 2022, among other things.

"Australia's 2030 target is fixed and we are committed to meeting and beating it," Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a joint statement after the summit ended, adding the government will do "what is right for rural and regional communities".

Australia's current commitment calls for a 26 per cent to 28 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The country, one of world's top producers of coal and gas, was named the "colossal fossil" of the UN talks by Climate Action Network activists for "its appalling approach to climate change policy".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison adopted a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 but would not legislate the goal.

He rejected a global pledge, led by the European Union and the United States, to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Health Minister Greg Hunt, who was the environment minister 2013 to 2016, refused to say yesterday whether the government would update the target.

"We've set our target. But what we'll continue to do is update our projections," Mr Hunt said.