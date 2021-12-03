Australian minister suspended over alleged abuse of ex-staff member

Education and Youth Minister Alan Tudge has been accused by a former staff member of emotional and physical abuse during their relationship in 2017.

SYDNEY : An Australian Cabinet minister has been removed from his post while allegations that he was abusive towards a former staff member during their relationship are being investigated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced yesterday.

It comes just days after an inquiry found that sexual harassment and bullying are rife in Australia's Parliament, with both lawmakers and staff affected by the institution's "sexist" culture.

Former government employee Rachelle Miller yesterday accused Education and Youth Minister Alan Tudge of emotional and physical abuse during their relationship in 2017 when she was his media adviser - allegations he has denied.

Ms Miller, who publicly disclosed the consensual affair last year, told reporters in Canberra it was an "emotionally and on one occasion physically abusive relationship" that was "defined by significant power imbalance".

She described Mr Tudge allegedly kicking her until she fell out of bed onto the floor after she answered a work call at 4am, saying he was "furious" at losing sleep following a night of drinking together.

"I felt someone kicking me on the side of my hip and leg as I tried to sit up in bed. It was the minister," she said.

Just hours after Ms Miller's statement to journalists, Mr Morrison told Parliament that Mr Tudge had agreed to stand aside while the allegations are probed through an "independent and fair process".