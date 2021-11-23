Austria enters fourth lockdown as Covid cases soar again in Europe

More birds than humans next to Saint Stephen’s Cathedral, a place normally packed with crowds of people, in Vienna, Austria.

VIENNA/BERLIN: Austria entered its fourth national lockdown yesterday after tens of thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna against renewed curbs on movement as Europe again becomes the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Austrian government also announced it would make it compulsory to get vaccinated as of Feb 1 in a country where many are deeply sceptical about inoculations, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third biggest in Parliament.

The streets of Vienna were quieter than usual yesterday as cafe terraces stood empty and most shops remained closed.

About 40,000 people protested peacefully in Austria's capital on Saturday, with only six arrests. But protests against the reimposition of restrictions meant to contain Covid-19 contagion spreading anew turned violent in Belgium and the Netherlands over the weekend.

Stock markets kicked off the week on a cautious note after posting a second consecutive weekly drop, and the euro struggled as traders weighed the risks of new lockdowns.

"The problem in Europe is the spread of Covid-19, which means that more lockdowns and other health restrictions partly against the non-vaccinated should rapidly increase in the next two weeks," said Mr Sebastien Galy, a strategist at investment banking company Societe Generale.

"That in turn should have a negative impact on some services and... growth, a scenario that had been ever more priced into the European equity market."

Roughly 66 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, theatres, non-essential shops and hairdressers cannot open their doors for 10 days, and maybe as many as 20, the government said.

Christmas markets that had only just begun to open - a huge draw for tourists - must also close but, in a last-minute change, Austrian ski lifts can remain open to the vaccinated.

"It is a situation where we have to react now," Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told ORF TV on Sunday night.

The conservative-led government imposed a lockdown on the unvaccinated last week, but daily infections kept extending far above the previous peak, given continued vaccine scepticism as winter draws in, driving more people indoors.

GERMANY

Elsewhere, in many parts of Germany, including its capital Berlin, Christmas markets opened for the first time in two years yesterday even as the Covid-19 infection rate reached a fresh record.