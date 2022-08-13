Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in New York

Mr Rushdie was seated in a chair when the assailant rushed the stage and stabbed him.

NEW YORK (REUTERS, AFP) - Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage at an event in New York on Friday (Aug 12).

The Indian-born novelist who was once ordered killed by Iran, was to speak at the event and was being introduced when a man ran on stage.

Mr Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and was transported by helicopter to a local hospital, the state police said.

The condition of Mr Rushdie, a Booker Prize winner, was not immediately known.

The attacker was in custody.

“We are dealing with an emergency situation. I can share no further details at this time,” said a spokesman for the Chautauqua Institution, where the event took place.

Mr Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, faced death threats for his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

The novel was banned in many countries after its 1988 publication.

A year later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.

Iran later backed away from the order and Mr Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.

He was at the Chautauqua Institution, which offers arts and literary programming during the summer, to take part in a discussion about the United States serving as asylum for writers and artists in exile and “as a home for freedom of creative expression,” according to the institution’s website.

A video circulating online shows attendees rush the stage following the incident, reported the BBC.

The attack happened at about 10.45am (10.45pm in Singapore).

Mr Rushdie had just come onstage and was seated in a chair as a staff member introduced him.

Multiple witnesses said the attacker was able to reach Mr. Rushdie easily, approaching him from behind.

“There was just one attacker,” said Ms Elisabeth Healey, 75, who was in the audience.

“He was dressed in black. He had a loose black garment on. He ran with lightning speed over to him.”

“There was a huge security lapse,” said Mr John Bulette, 85, who witnessed the attack. “That somebody could get that close without any intervention was frightening.”

The Satanic Verses was considered blasphemous because it fictionalised part of the life of the Prophet Mohammad.

The Iranian government publicly backed the fatwa for a decade, until at least 1998, when Iran’s then president, Mr Mohammad Khatami, said the country no longer supported the killing.

As an advocate of freedom of speech, Mr Rushdie launched a strong defence of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after its staff were gunned down by terrorists in Paris in 2015. The magazine had published drawings of the Prophet that drew furious reactions from Muslims worldwide.

Mr Rushdie won the Booker Prize for his 1981 novel Midnight's Children. It also won the so-called Booker of Bookers for the best novel to have won the annual prize.

In 2012, he published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym he used while in hiding.

