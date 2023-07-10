Authorities in US looking for man who failed to rob a nail salon after patrons ignored him

Some netizens took a jab at the video footage, with some saying that the suspect failed miserably at his robbery attempt.

Most people would probably scream or panic when they encounter a robber.

But this was not the case for some patrons at a nail salon in Atlanta, Georgia, during an attempted robbery last week.

On July 3, a man entered Nail First and began shouting at the patrons, according to local media.

There were three women sitting in the nail salon and a man at the counter when the suspect entered the establishment, according to a 50-second video posted by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta on Friday.

The suspect who is holding a bag, asks the patrons to hand over their money.

It is not clear from the footage if the suspect had a weapon, but his right hand is seen inside the bag as he walks around the salon.

The suspect turns to the women who are sitting by the door and says: “Everybody get down! Give me all the money! Empty out your pockets!”

The women do not say or do anything and remain seated. The man at the counter is seen holding a phone and appears to be making a call.

The suspect is seen later walking towards the man and asking him to hand over some money as well. However, the man does not appear to do that and continues to be on the phone. The man is later not seen in the video footage.

A woman later stands and raises her hands as she heads towards the doorway of the nail salon.

The man sees the woman making her way out of the nail salon and says” “Give me the money, where is the money?”

He then takes the woman’s phone. The woman manages to leave the nail salon unhurt.

The suspect continues yelling: “Everybody give me everything, where’s the money?”

As no one responds to his demands, he leaves the nail salon.

“Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation,” said Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta in the Facebook post, adding that the suspect was wearing a blue hat, sunglasses and a pair of blue jeans.

“The suspect demanded the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money. The suspect then fled the location in a silver sedan.”

Some netizens on Facebook took a jab at the video footage, with some saying that the suspect failed miserably in his robbery attempt.

One wrote: “Dude still answered the business phone and scheduling appointments.”

Another wrote: “They were so calm... just backed right out the door... LOL!”