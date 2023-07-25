Baby dies after choking on milk in Melaka

The mother of the 11-month-old child said she received a call from the babysitter informing her of the incident.

MELAKA - A baby girl is believed to have died after choking on milk at a babysitter’s house in the Malaysian state of Melaka.

The mother of the 11-month-old child said she received a call from the babysitter at 11am on Monday informing her of the incident.

The 35-year-old mother who wanted to remain anonymous said she brought her daughter to the babysitter’s house at 7.30am on the same day before leaving for her workplace 32km away from the babysitter’s house.

“I asked the babysitter to rush my child to a nearby public clinic before I rushed there.

“Soon after arriving at the clinic, my child was rushed to Melaka Hospital,” said the mother on Monday night.

The mother said Melaka Hospital confirmed that the baby had died.

She added that the babysitter was engaged to care for her child a few months ago.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit when confirming the case said police are waiting for the postmortem report and for now have classified it as a sudden death report. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK