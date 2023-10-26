Baby in Malaysia dies after father left her in car for hours in university

A 16-month-old baby girl in Malaysia died after her father left her in the car for hours.

The incident took place at a public university in the east coast state of Terengganu on Wednesday.

Malaysian media reported that the father forgot to send his daughter to a daycare centre, situated within the university’s campus where he worked, in the morning.

By the time he remembered, he rushed to the car and found the child unconscious at 4.30pm.

The unnamed father took the baby to the university’s healthcare centre but she was pronounced dead by the medical staff, said Kuala Terengganu district police chief Abdul Rahim Md Din.

“Police rushed to the scene as soon as we received the report and found that the baby had already died,” said Mr Rahim.

He said the police are investigating the case under Child Act 2001. Any person found guilty of ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner that leads to physical and emotional injuries can be fined up to RM20,000 (S$5,700), or jailed up to 10 years, or both.

This is the second such incident in Malaysia within a month.

Earlier in October, an eight-month-old girl in Malaysia died after being left in a car by her doctor mother for 10 hours in Kuala Lumpur.

In September, a two-year-old boy who was left in a car for at least nine hours in Japan’s hot weather has died in Tsuyama City.

Police arrested the toddler’s grandmother, Setsuko Shibata on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.