Bali 'suitcase murder' accomplice arrested on return to US

Heather Mack, on her release from a Bali prison, before being deported from Indonesia.

WASHINGTON: A Chicago woman who spent seven years jailed in Bali for helping kill her mother at a luxury hotel was arrested on Wednesday upon her return from Indonesia, the US Justice Department said.

Heather Mack, 26, was taken into custody when she arrived at Chicago's O'Hare airport. She had been sentenced to 10 years in a Bali prison for the 2014 murder, but was freed early on good behaviour, and deported.

She was convicted in 2015 for working with her boyfriend to kill her mother while they were on vacation on the Indonesian island, and then stuffing the body into a suitcase that they left in a taxi.

She has been indicted for the same crime in a US court, on charges of conspiracy to kill in a foreign country, conspiracy to commit foreign murder of a US national and obstruction, the Justice Department said.

Mack was a pregnant teenager when she, her boyfriend and a US-based cousin allegedly conspired to kill her Chicago socialite mother Sheila von Wiese Mack, while on vacation in Bali.

The boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, beat the 62-year-old victim to death with a fruit bowl during an argument at the five-star St. Regis Hotel in Nusa Dua town.

According to interviews she gave, Mack had regularly fought with her mother and the two were in a court battle over a $1.6 million inheritance.

Schaefer confessed to the killing but claimed he was defending himself as the victim was unhappy that her daughter was pregnant.

During the attack, Mack hid in a bathroom but later helped Schaefer stuff the body into a suitcase, the trial heard.

She gave birth to a daughter while she was in prison.

Schaefer, the father of the child, was given an 18-year sentence. Mack's cousin, Ryan Bibbs, pleaded guilty in December 2016 in federal court in Chicago to giving her advice on how to kill Mack's mother.