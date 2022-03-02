Biden bans Russian flights from using US airspace

In his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden also sharply criticised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (March 1) said his country will join its allies and ban Russian flights from using US airspace, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week.

In his State of the Union address, he also vowed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run,” Biden said in his State of the Union address.

The world has “isolated” Vladimir Putin for sending Russian forces pouring into Ukraine, Biden said, vowing that devastating sanctions would “sap” Russia’s economic strength and weaken its military.

“Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been,” Biden told members of Congress during his address, adding “he has no idea what’s coming” in terms of economic penalties and punishment.

The American president also took aim at Russian oligarchs and “corrupt leaders” who he said have bilked billions of dollars off Putin’s regime, warning them “We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains".

The US leader also led Congress in a standing ovation for the embattled Ukrainian people.

"Let each of us if you're able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world," Biden said.

The lawmakers stood, applauded and roared, many of them waving Ukrainian flags.