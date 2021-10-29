Biden pushes $2.3 trillion social spending plan ahead of Europe trip

WASHINGTON : US President Joe Biden announced yesterday a revised US$1.75 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) social spending plan that he is confident Democrats will support, ending weeks of wrangling and delivering a political victory hours before he departs for twin summits in Europe.

Mr Biden failed in his original goal of securing a vote in Congress, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority, before going to Rome for meetings with Pope Francis and G20 leaders, then a UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Instead, his dramatic last-minute intervention will present Democrats with a deal too good to refuse, senior aides believe.

Putting the full prestige of his presidency on the line, Mr Biden went up to Capitol Hill to unveil the framework agreement to Democratic leaders.

He was then to deliver an address to the American people from the White House, before heading to the airport to board Air Force One.

The White House said Mr Biden's compromise outline of the legislation would pour US$1.75 trillion into education, childcare, clean energy and other social services. This is much less than the original US$3.5 trillion price tag Biden and left-leaning Democrats wanted.

However, this would still represent a major win a year after Mr Biden, 78, defeated Donald Trump with a promise to heal America's "soul".

Weeks of Democratic feuding over both the details and costs had threatened to sink the bill, simultaneously dooming a second initiative meant to invest US$1.2 trillion in America's crumbling infrastructure.

Mr Biden is now sure he has Congress ready to accept his deal, although the timing of a vote remains up to the Democratic speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

"Everybody's on board," Mr Biden told reporters as he arrived on Capitol Hill to meet party leaders. "It's a good day."

Mr Biden has been repeatedly frustrated as just two moderate Democrats in the Senate held up his social spending ambitions, while left-leaning Democrats in the House blocked the infrastructure bill.