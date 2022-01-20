BMX champ sells coffee in Malaysia to fulfil his dreams

He is 17 and sells coffee in Selangor. He also dreams of representing Malaysia in the BMX cycling event at the Olympics.

And Darwish Putra Muhd Sanusi has a good chance of making it.

He has already won at the BMX C1 International Challenge in Jakarta and the Sportsexcel Youth BMX Championship, and has taken the national title three times since the age of 13, The Rakyat Post reported.

Darwish told the Malay newspaper Harian Metro that he was working to save up enough money for three upcoming events.

These are the Chainat BMX Championships in Bangkok next month, and the BMX Championships in Indonesia in May and South Korea in June.

He needs an estimated RM60,000 (S$19,300) to participate in these tournaments that offer qualifying points before the World Championships in France in July, and he hopes to make it to that too.

But his ultimate aim is to represent his country in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Darwish said he doesn’t mind doing the work, as long as he can find the resources to fulfil his dream.

Darwish’s father Muhd ​​Sanusi Kamarul Azhar is his personal trainer.

“While Thailand and Indonesia have already qualified for the Olympics in the BMX event, we will do that as well,” Mr Muhd Sanusi was quoted as saying. “I will do everything I can to prove my son’s ability. I know he can do it.”