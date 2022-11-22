BN remains in opposition, leaving King to decide on Anwar or Muhyiddin as Malaysia PM

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah meeting the media on Nov 22, 2022. Sultan Abdullah will have to decide who will be the country's new PM.

KUALA LUMPUR - The Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance decided on Tuesday to remain in opposition, and not back either Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN), the two largest blocs to emerge from Malaysia’s closely fought general election on Saturday.

This leaves the King to decide on whether to appoint a minority government led by either PH leader Anwar Ibrahim or PN’s chief Muhyiddin Yassin - as the 2pm Tuesday deadline imposed by the palace for names to be submitted expired.

Both PH and PN are short of the 112 MPs needed to claim a simple majority in Parliament, and the support of 30 MPs from Umno-led BN would have been enough to get either side past the threshold.

“The BN supreme council has decided not to support either coalition to form government. BN agreed to remain in opposition,” said caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This is despite BN holding shock Monday morning talks with PH leaders, including its prime ministerial candidate Anwar.

“We have made a decision. Leave it to the BN secretary-general to make the statement. No declarations have been signed. We are not siding (with anyone),” Umno’s Jelebu MP Jalaluddin Alias told reporters after the BN meeting on Tuesday.

When met by reporters gathered outside the palace after 2pm on Tuesday, the King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah called on all parties to respect the electorate’s decision.

“The people are asked to be patient, and accept the decision of the people, the elected representatives, and myself. We have to be rational, we have to move on. Let me make a decision,” he told the media.

Speaker of Parliament Azhar Harun was seen arriving at the national palace at 1.30pm, local media reported.

Datuk Seri Anwar is also believed to be heading to the palace, after police escorts arrived at his home earlier this afternoon, reported news site Malaysiakini.

Several BN MPs have insisted they would not work with Mr Anwar, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat president, or the Democratic Action Party which has the most number of MPs within PH’s 82-seat bloc.

BN Chief Zahid Hamidi delivering a statement at the Seri Pacific hotel on Nov 21, 2022. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The Straits Times has learnt that there was growing momentum within Umno since Monday to stay in the opposition but offer its backing to former premier Muhyiddin, in an arrangement akin to a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA). However, there is also talk that the same deal could be offered to Mr Anwar.

A similar deal was struck when Umno vice-president Ismail became prime minister last year. PH agreed not to oppose him in parliamentary votes that determine confidence - such as the government budget - while the administration rolled out reforms and policies put forward by the opposition coalition.

“BN is ready to be a responsible opposition to provide a check and balance to the new government,” Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said late Monday. “However, if our assistance is required during this post-election transition, we are ready to contribute to open and sincere discussions.”

This came after fierce debate within BN, as many top leaders were shocked and even incensed at the presence of PH figures at their meeting on Monday.

Although Umno president Zahid Hamidi has been at the forefront of the push to back PH, a majority of BN’s MPs will be needed for ex-deputy premier Anwar to achieve a simple majority.

This is after Parti Warisan Sabah pledged on Tuesday afternoon its 3 MPs to a PH-BN combination, easing the need for BN to support Mr Anwar en bloc.

On the other hand, with the support of various parties in east Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin has already surpassed the 100 MP-mark and would need fewer than half of BN’s lawmakers to gain a simple majority.

Coalitions led by his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia won 79 seats - 73 under PN and six by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah - while Gabungan Parti Sarawak contributes 23 more.