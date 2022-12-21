Body of man recovered from Malaysian landslide, death toll now 26

Search and rescue personnel arrive to take over operations at the Father's Organic Farm in Batang Kali on Sunday.

HULU SELANGOR - The body of a man has been recovered from ground zero of the Batang Kali landslide.

The man’s body was found at the Farmview area of Father’s Organic Farm at 11.16am on Wednesday.

This brings the number of confirmed deaths to 26, with seven victims still unaccounted for as the search continues.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a body of a girl was found. Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the girl is believed to be between five and seven years old.

The girl’s body has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem, he said.

Meanwhile, eight people who were being treated at several hospitals have been allowed to return home.

The National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the victims are aged between 13 and 44. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK