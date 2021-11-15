‘Bong’ vs ‘Bongbong’ election drama intensifies in Philippines

MANILA: Philippine voters were bracing yesterday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post.

The jockeying before today's registration deadline bolsters the view that the 2022 election will be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice-presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Mr Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator.

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice-president.

Mr Duterte's communication secretary Martin Andanar said on Saturday that the 76-year-old leader, who only last month promised to retire from politics, would throw his hat in the vice-presidential ring and run against his daughter.

Mr Duterte said yesterday he would make known his plans for the 2022 election "in a matter of hours" and that he was fully behind long-time aide Go, who for his part said he did not want to run against the president's daughter.

Mr Go, widely seen as the gatekeeper to the president, could benefit from the president's popularity.

Mr Marcos said he wanted Ms Duterte-Carpio, the popular mayor of Davao, to run on his ticket.

She has yet to respond.

A Marcos and Duterte-Carpio ticket is a team to watch out for as both have performed relatively well in opinion surveys, political analysts say.

"Marcos is a very strong candidate from all indications," Dr Antonio La Vina, professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University, told Reuters.