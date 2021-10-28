Bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan becomes China's richest person

SHANGHAI Bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China's wealthiest person, according to an annual ranking released yesterday, as a government campaign to rein in the super-rich took a big bite out of the fortunes of perennial front runners such as Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

The reclusive Mr Zhong, who is in his late 60s, has seen his fortune swell following the stock listings last year of his Nongfu Spring mineral water and separate pharma company Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which has tapped into massive demand for Covid-19 test kits.

He is worth US$60.5 billion (S$82 billion), according to the Hurun Rich List, up 7 per cent.

Ranked third last year, Mr Zhong was propelled to the top spot as the Communist Party government's drive to redistribute wealth in the name of equality sliced billions from the fortunes of other tycoons.

Mr Ma, last year's richest, dropped to fifth place as his fortune shrank 36 per cent to US$39.6 billion.