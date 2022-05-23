Bridesmaids in China dress up as 'Ultra-woman'; bride laps it up
A group of bridesmaids in Zhejiang, China, pulled out all the stops for the bride when they showed up to her wedding in Ultraman costumes, complete with plaid schoolgirl skirts.
A 20-sec video clip of the bride with her “bride squad” on her big day (on May 17) has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.
The bridesmaids – or “Ultrawomen” in this case – each wore a plaid schoolgirl skirt of a different colour.
One of them even strikes the poses of the iconic Ultraman character, much to the amusement of the bride.
A friend of the bride told Chinese media that the bride is a very bubbly person, and she had discussed and agreed to the Ultraman-theme idea with her bridesmaids beforehand.
The initial plan, it seems, was to dress the groomsmen as monsters from the Japanese TV series – but alas, one of them could not fit into the costume.
A close shave for the boys there.
