Businessman Kovid Kapoor won't change his beautiful meaningful memorable name

Mr Kovid Kapoor poses for a picture while drinking a Corona beer at a relative's home in Mumbai.PHOTO: AFP
Jan 09, 2022 06:33 pm

NEW DELHI (AFP) - What's in a name? For Indian travel start-up founder Kovid Kapoor, it has made him a social media sensation.

The 31-year-old's Twitter profile declares: "My name is Kovid and I am not a virus."

He said on social media that he had travelled outside India for the first time since the onset of the pandemic "and got a bunch of people amused by my name".

"Future foreign trips are going to be fun!" he tweeted.

The comment triggered a barrage of jokes, memes, messages and interview requests, in a moment of light relief as the highly contagious Omicron variant caused case numbers to surge in India.

Mr Kapoor has joined in himself, declaring that he was been "Kovid positive since 1990" and posting a picture holding a bottle of Corona beer.

"I am Kovid that wants more travel," the co-founder of Holidify quipped.

The sudden spurt of attention was totally unexpected but he hoped it would bring some publicity to his business during a very difficult time for the sector, he told Agence France-Presse.

He has never had a shortage of ice-breakers at business meetings since the start of the pandemic, but has told coffee shops not to announce his name when handing him a beverage.

A beverage ordered by Mr Kovid Kapoor, with his name written on it, at a coffee shop in Mumbai.PHOTO: AFP

Kovid is an unusual name in India but means a scholar or a learned individual in Hindi and Sanskrit, with the "d" pronounced softly.

Mr Kapoor's mother picked the name well before his birth.

"It's a memorable name with a beautiful meaning," he said. "It makes for a striking introduction with anyone. I'd never change it."

