Cambodia has reopened and is ready for new way of life: Hun Sen

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen declared he “will not be in a crab cave any more”.

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country open and ready for a new way of life yesterday, having surpassed its Covid-19 vaccination target. The country has recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates.

Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 86 per cent of its more than 16 million people, with two million given booster shots already.

Some 300,000 schoolchildren were set to be inoculated yesterday alone.

The ratio is similar to that of Singapore, where 84 per cent of its population are fully vaccinated.

Mr Hun Sen said it was time to get on with life.

"The full reopening of the country in all areas and living with Covid-19 in a new way of life starts from today," he said.

"I won't be in a crab cave any more."

Cambodia has recorded more than 118,522 cases and 2,788 deaths overall, the vast majority this year.

Mr Hun Sen said the government had a supply of 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for boosters and more were on order.

The country reopened its theatres and museums at the weekend, reflecting a decline in new coronavirus cases.