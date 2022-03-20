 Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six: Local media, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six: Local media

Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six: Local media
People look at the cordoned off scene in Strepy Bracquegnies, Belgium, on March 20, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mar 20, 2022 08:01 pm

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - A car drove at high speed into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing a parade early on Sunday (March 20), killing six people and seriously injuring 10 others, the authorities said, adding that the incident did not appear to be a militant attack.

“At this stage, there are no elements to suggest that the attack had a terrorist motive,” prosecutor Damien Verheyen told a news conference. Police denied media reports that the car was involved in a high-speed chase.

The incident occurred in the southern Belgium village of Strepy-Bracquegnies at around 0400 GMT (12pm Singapore time).

Mr Jacques Gobert, mayor of the neighbouring town of La Louviere, said between 150 and 200 people were gathered to get ready for the annual folklore parade, involving costumes and drums, when the vehicle appeared.

“A speeding car drove into the crowd... The driver then continued on his way,” said Mr Gobert.

The two people in the car, which was later intercepted, were detained. Police said they were local residents in their 30s and were not previously known to police.

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford holding certificates after landing back at the end of her solo round-the-world trip in her Belgian home town of Kortrijk on Jan 20, 2022.
World

Singapore storm 'pretty scary' for record-breaking pilot

Related Stories

Dutch police find body of abducted four-year-old Belgian boy

Belgium gain revenge on Wales to make winning start to World Cup qualifying

Calvert-Lewin gets England call-up, Foden & Greenwood left out

Belgium has sought to root out people suspected of militant links over the past seven years. A Brussels-based ISIS cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and on Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.

Ramming vehicles into crowds has become more common as a weapon used by militants in Europe and white supremacists in the United States because such attacks are inexpensive, easy to organise and hard for the authorities to prevent, experts say.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BELGIUMACCIDENTS - TRAFFIC