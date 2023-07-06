Car hits UK school, injuring seven children, two adults

Police said they were not treating the incident, at the private Study Prep girls’ school in Wimbledon, as terror-related.

LONDON - Nine people including seven children were injured, some believed critically, on Thursday when a car collided with a primary school building in south-west London.

Police said they were not treating the incident, which took place at the private Study Prep girls’ school in Wimbledon, as terror-related.

Local MP Stephen Hammond told the BBC he understood that a number of the casualties were “being treated as critical”, describing the crash as “extraordinarily distressing and tragic”.

Aerial footage of the scene – not far from where the Wimbledon tennis tournament was taking place – showed a Land Rover car stopped at an angle against the wall of the modern school building.

The vehicle was in a grassy area near what appeared to be coloured play mats and a table.

The police, ambulance and fire service were called to the scene in Camp Road, near Wimbledon Common, after the incident just before 10am (5pm Singapore time).

Witnesses and reporters at the scene said the road outside the school was narrow, and it would normally have been difficult to build up any speed on it.

The Study Prep school takes in girls aged four to 11. It is split into several sites, with the youngest pupils taught in Camp Road, near the Royal Wimbledon Golf Club.

Thursday was the last day of term for children aged four to eight, according to the school’s website.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We are not treating this incident as terror-related,” the Met added in a statement.

“An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place,” it added.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests were made, it added.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said in a tweet that he was being kept up to date with “the distressing incident”.

“My thoughts are with those sadly injured and everyone who has been affected,” he added. - AFP