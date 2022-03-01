Case of 'kidnapped blood slave' in Cambodia fabricated: Chinese embassy

The case of Chinese national Li Ya Ming "kidnapped and sent to Cambodia as a blood slave" is completely fabricated, the Chinese embassy in Cambodia said on Monday.

After an investigation into the case of a Chinese national kidnapped and used for months as a blood slave in Cambodia, Cambodian police has since decried the whole affair as fake news.

According to globaltimes.cn, Li Ya Ming, known as the victim of the case, was in fact smuggled into Cambodia and contracted a serious liver disease. He later contacted a local organisation for help, said the Chinese embassy in Cambodia, quoting a statement from Cambodian police.

However, three people then assisted Li in fabricating and propagating fake news for different purposes. It has not been made clear what exactly these purposes were.

News outlets, including the South China Morning Post, had documented Li as a "blood slave" who was illegally detained and abused, earlier this month (February 2022).

The story misled public opinion and seriously affected social order, said the Chinese embassy in Monday's statement posted on its official WeChat account.

According to the previous version of the story, Li was coerced and smuggled into Cambodia after he gullibly fell for a job advertisement. He was reportedly used as a "blood slave" after it was found that he had a rare blood type, and large doses of blood were drawn from him to the point where he was in a life-threatening situation.

The story caused a stir among the Chinese public.

The embassy put great attention to the case and urged the Cambodian police to initiate an investigation on February 15. After an initial inquiry, Li's story was deemed as fake.

This case will be referred to the judicial authorities.

The Chinese embassy has called on Chinese nationals in Cambodia to abide by the laws of China and Cambodia, and not fabricate rumours to deceive the public.