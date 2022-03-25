China denies second black box of crashed jet has been found

Rescue workers comb the site of the China Eastern plane crash, near Wuzhou, Guangxi, on March 24, 2022.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency has clarified that the second black box from the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday (March 21) is yet to be found.

Earlier on Friday, CAAC News, a publication managed by the country's aviation regulator, had said that the second black box, the flight data recorder, had been found.

But later the news post was deleted from its official social media platforms, according to a report in The Straits Times, credited to Reuters and Bloomberg.

The Boeing 737-800 NG’s other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - was retrieved on Wednesday and was being analysed at a laboratory in Beijing.

Mr Zhu Tao, director of safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said he couldn’t rule out the possibility that the voice recorder’s internal storage unit might be damaged.

Search and rescue teams found 183 pieces of debris, including an engine, where the jet crashed in Guangxi in southern China.

One part was discovered more than 10km from the main wreckage, suggesting the aircraft suffered at least some form of breakup before impact. Human remains have also been found.

Officials have said the three pilots had current licenses, valid health certificates and plenty of experience.

All 123 passengers and nine crew are presumed dead.

China has ordered a safety review encompassing much of the country’s aviation industry.