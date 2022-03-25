 China Eastern plane crash: Second black box found, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

China Eastern plane crash: Second black box found

China Eastern plane crash: Second black box found
Rescue workers comb the site of the China Eastern plane crash, near Wuzhou, Guangxi, on March 24, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Mar 25, 2022 10:57 am

Chinese rescuers have found the second black box from the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday (March 21).

The information came from CAAC News, a publication managed by the country's aviation regulator, on Friday, according to a report in The Straits Times, credited to Reuters and Bloomberg.

The Boeing 737-800 NG’s other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - had been retrieved on Wednesday and was being analysed at a laboratory in Beijing.

Mr Zhu Tao, director of safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said he couldn’t rule out the possibility that the voice recorder’s internal storage unit might be damaged. 

Searchers found 183 pieces of debris where the jet crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including an engine.

One part was discovered more than 10km from the main wreckage, suggesting the aircraft suffered at least some form of breakup before impact. Human remains have also been found. 

Chinese woman quarantined in restaurant ate unlimited hotpot for three days
World

Woman quarantined ate unlimited hotpot for 3 days

Related Stories

No survivors found so far after China Eastern Airlines plane crashed carrying 132 people

Search and rescue under way after China's first plane crash since 2010

S'pore expresses sadness over China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Guangxi

Officials have said all three pilots had current licenses, valid health certificates and solid experience.

All 123 passengers and nine crew are presumed dead. China has ordered a safety review encompassing much of the country’s aviation industry.

More On This Topic
Quiet village near China Eastern Airlines crash site now a hub of search efforts
China Eastern plane crash risks an even wider rift for Boeing and China

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ChinaAIRLINESPLANE CRASH