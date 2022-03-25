China Eastern plane crash: Second black box found

Rescue workers comb the site of the China Eastern plane crash, near Wuzhou, Guangxi, on March 24, 2022.

Chinese rescuers have found the second black box from the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday (March 21).

The information came from CAAC News, a publication managed by the country's aviation regulator, on Friday, according to a report in The Straits Times, credited to Reuters and Bloomberg.

The Boeing 737-800 NG’s other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - had been retrieved on Wednesday and was being analysed at a laboratory in Beijing.

Mr Zhu Tao, director of safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said he couldn’t rule out the possibility that the voice recorder’s internal storage unit might be damaged.

Searchers found 183 pieces of debris where the jet crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including an engine.

One part was discovered more than 10km from the main wreckage, suggesting the aircraft suffered at least some form of breakup before impact. Human remains have also been found.

Officials have said all three pilots had current licenses, valid health certificates and solid experience.

All 123 passengers and nine crew are presumed dead. China has ordered a safety review encompassing much of the country’s aviation industry.