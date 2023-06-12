China fashion brand ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’ baffles S'poreans

The interior of the shop in China is reminiscent of local fashion company Charles & Keith.

It is supposed to be from Italy, is located in China and seems to be influenced by Singapore. Maybe that is the reason no one can pronouce the fashion label's name?

According to a Chinese online shopping site, Chfpibs & Kslth is a “fashion brand that originated in Italy” and is said to have got its name from its creators, Italian sisters named "Chfpibs" and "Kslth" Ricci.

TikTok user Ken Poon recently shared a clip of the shop he spotted in China. He wrote: “Came across a familiar brand in China.”

The shopfront, with its rows of handbags and shoes, was evocative of local fashion company, Charles & Keith, which is not associated with the Chinese brand.

Netizens were baffled by the shop’s name, which seems to be a bunch of random letters strung together with the first and last letters being retained from the Singapore brand.

“How do you even pronounce it?!” some wondered.

Others said that their “saliva flew everywhere” as they tried to pronounce "Chfpibs & Kslth".

“It’s giving dyslexia,” and "Why is there only one vowel??" were other comments from bemused Singaporeans.

A review of the brand on China's Baidu forum page dating back to 2019 said, "The Italian CK brand carries many styles, and uses artificial leather for some of its designs. It’s considered to be of pretty good quality in the market."

Singaporeans were not buying its origin story.

“Anyhow make up two Italian sisters to try and give it some legitimacy,” said a netizen in an online forum.