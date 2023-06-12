 China fashion brand ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’ baffles S'poreans, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

China fashion brand ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’ baffles S'poreans

China fashion brand ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’ baffles S'poreans
The interior of the shop in China is reminiscent of local fashion company Charles & Keith.PHOTOS: KENPGL/TIKTOK
Jun 12, 2023 02:59 pm

It is supposed to be from Italy, is located in China and seems to be influenced by Singapore. Maybe that is the reason no one can pronouce the fashion label's name?

According to a Chinese online shopping site, Chfpibs & Kslth is a “fashion brand that originated in Italy” and is said to have got its name from its creators, Italian sisters named "Chfpibs" and "Kslth" Ricci. 

TikTok user Ken Poon recently shared a clip of the shop he spotted in China. He wrote: “Came across a familiar brand in China.”

The shopfront, with its rows of handbags and shoes, was evocative of local fashion company, Charles & Keith, which is not associated with the Chinese brand.

Netizens were baffled by the shop’s name, which seems to be a bunch of random letters strung together with the first and last letters being retained from the Singapore brand.

“How do you even pronounce it?!” some wondered.

Mr George Goh announced on June 12, 2023, that he will be running in the upcoming presidential election.
Singapore

Entrepreneur George Goh announces bid to run for President

Related Stories

Application for Presidential Election opens on June 13

16-year-old boy charged with criminal intimidation after allegedly pointing knife at victim

Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a trailer in Moulmein Road

Others said that their “saliva flew everywhere” as they tried to pronounce "Chfpibs & Kslth".

“It’s giving dyslexia,” and "Why is there only one vowel??" were other comments from bemused Singaporeans.

@kenpgl Familiar brand in China! #tiktoksg #fyp #foryoupage #singapore #exploresg #sgtiktok #china #charlesandkeith ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE

A review of the brand on China's Baidu forum page dating back to 2019 said, "The Italian CK brand carries many styles, and uses artificial leather for some of its designs. It’s considered to be of pretty good quality in the market."

Singaporeans were not buying its origin story.

“Anyhow make up two Italian sisters to try and give it some legitimacy,” said a netizen in an online forum.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singaporefakes