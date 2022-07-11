 China issues orange alert for high temperatures, Latest World News - The New Paper
China issues orange alert for high temperatures

Parts of the country are expected to see temperatures as high as 39 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Centre said.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 11, 2022 04:38 pm

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China's national observatory on Monday (July 11) issued an orange alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit vast regions of the country.

On Monday, parts of Shaanxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunnan, as well as Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are expected to see temperatures as high as 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Centre said.

In some parts of these regions, temperatures may even exceed 40 degrees Celsius, the centre warned.

It has advised people to take necessary protective measures against the heat wave and avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

