China issues winter’s first snowstorm orange alert

Beijing welcomed its first snow of the season yesterday as the Chinese National Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for snowstorms in some northern, central and eastern regions.

BEIJING: China's weather agency yesterday issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in north-eastern China, with some regions getting around 4.5cm of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country.

Beijing welcomed its first snow of the season 23 days earlier than normal years, while temperatures last night were expected to fall to their lowest for the period in the past decade.

A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 deg C yesterday, the weather agency said.

The cold wave, which could increase the risk of flu, comes just as more than 20 cities in northern China reported infections and sporadic outbreaks.

Hundreds of thousands of people went outdoors in Beijing to enjoy snowy tourist spots, such as the Forbidden City and Universal Studios Resort, despite restrictions.