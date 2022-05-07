 China orders livestreaming platforms to step up control of underage users, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

China orders livestreaming platforms to step up control of underage users

China orders livestreaming platforms to step up control of underage users
The orders come after China launched a campaign to clean up online livestreaming and short video businesses.PHOTO: AFP
May 07, 2022 02:16 pm

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China on Saturday (May 7) ordered internet platforms to step up governance of how under-18s use their livestreaming services as part of an ongoing regulatory crackdown on the booming sector.

The platforms need to step up controls to stop underage users from tipping livestreamers or becoming livestreamers themselves without guardian consent, the National Radio and Television Administration said in a statement.

They will also need to strengthen the management of peak hours for such shows and shows will need to be "forcibily" turned off by 10pm local time for users of their parental control "youth mode" functions, it aded.

The orders come after China last month launched a two-month special campaign to clean up "chaos" in online livestreaming and short video businesses, part of a broader plan to promote what is deemed as appropriate and legal content.

Among the country's most prominent livestreaming platforms are ByteDance's Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, Kuaishou, Alibaba-baceked Bilibili, as well as Huya and Douyu, which are both backed by Tencent Holdings.

A photo from Oct 18, 2021, shows the Gongshu Canal Sport Park Gymnasium in Hangzhou.
Sports

Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou postponed: Officials

Related Stories

From lockdown to wedlock: Shanghai couple defy Covid-19 woes to marry

'How did we catch it?': Spread of Covid-19 baffles locked-down Shanghai residents

Beijing shuts subway stations, bus routes as Covid-19 spreads

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Chinasocial media