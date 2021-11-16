China silent on tennis star despite growing overseas concern

Ms Peng Shuai has not been heard from since she accused former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her.

BEIJING: China stayed silent over growing overseas concern for tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since accusing a powerful politician of sexual abuse - the first time the #MeToo movement has reached the top echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

On Sunday, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said in a statement that Ms Peng's claims should be "investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship", after American great Chris Evert had voiced fears for the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion's safety.

But details of Ms Peng's reported accusations, made earlier this month, that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her remained scrubbed from China's Internet.

WTA chairman Steve Simon said the events were "of deep concern" and called for Ms Peng's claims to be "treated with the utmost seriousness".

Ms Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, became the highest profile current or former player in the sport to join social media expressions of concern that have given rise to the Twitter hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. Ms Evert called the situation "very disturbing".

"I've known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated," she tweeted.

Earlier this month, Ms Peng, 35, reportedly wrote on social media that Mr Zhang - who is in his 70s - "forced" her into sex and said they had an on-off relationship lasting several years.