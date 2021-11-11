China’s leaders 'don't understand variety of cultures': Dalai Lama

TOKYO Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, criticised the leaders of China yesterday, saying they "don't understand the variety of different cultures" there and there is too much control by the main Han ethnic group.

But he also said he had nothing against "Chinese brothers and sisters" as fellow humans and he broadly supported the ideas behind Communism and Marxism.

The 86-year-old Dalai Lama, taking part in an online news conference anchored in Tokyo, was answering a question about whether the international community should consider boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics over the suppression of minorities, including those in the western region of Xinjiang.

CONTROL

"I know Communist Party leaders since Mao Zedong. Their ideas (are) good. But sometimes they do much extreme, tight control," he said from his base in India, adding he thought things would change in China under a new generation of leaders.

"Regarding Tibet and also Xinjiang, we have our own unique culture, so the more narrow-minded Chinese Communist leaders, they do not understand the variety of different cultures."

Noting that China consisted not only of ethnic Han people but also other, different, groups, he added: "In reality, too much control by Han people."

Though the Dalai Lama said he had no plan to meet China's leader Xi Jinping, he said he would like to visit again to see old friends since "I am growing older".

"I prefer to remain here in India, peacefully," he said, praising the country as a centre of religious harmony - despite complaints from Muslims in recent years.

In the end, though, he said he believed all religions had the same message.