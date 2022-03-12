China’s tech hub Shenzhen to work from home as Covid-19 cases hit two-year high

The authorities in various Chinese cities are restricting public activities to battle the growing number of Omicron cases.

SHANGHAI - China is reporting more coronavirus cases now than it has done for two years. It has asked people in the technology hub of Shenzhen to work from home and has closed non-essential venues in the southern city as the country braces for a nationwide Covid-19 resurgence last seen in the early days of the pandemic.

China reported more than 1,500 new local Covid-19 infections on Saturday (March 12), the most since the initial nationwide outbreak at the start of 2020, as the Omicron variant prompts cities across the country to further tighten measures.

However, despite the rising caseload, only six Covid-19 patients are severely ill and China hasn’t reported a single coronavirus-related death for more than a year.

The growing number of cases could complicate Beijing's ambition to suppress the contagion as quickly as possible.

Shenzhen has asked its almost 18 million residents to stay home next week while dining in at restaurants has been banned and non-essential venues such as bars and cinemas are closed, state media reported.

Five of the city’s 10 districts will also conduct daily mass testing for four consecutive days, according to local media.

The city, which neighbours Hong Kong, has been battling a growing Omicron outbreak that has led to lockdowns of residential compounds and office buildings. Shenzhen is also under pressure to stave off infections from seeping in through Hong Kong, which has seen daily cases rise to tens of thousands.

Several Chinese cities have taken measures such as cancelling group events, launching rounds of mass testing and cutting classes in school.

The northeastern province of Jilin, which borders Russia and North Korea, and has been one of the hardest-hit regions, said it had dismissed the mayor of Jilin city and a district head in Changchun, the capital.

Changchun has ordered all but essential businesses to halt operations and banned its nine million residents from leaving their residential compounds for non-essential reasons. Similar measures have been applied in urban areas of Jilin city.

In the financial hub of Shanghai, the Disneyland resort said it would reduce its guest capacity, and from Sunday require visitors to present negative test results taken within 24 hours.

The venue for the Canton Fair, China's oldest and biggest trade fair, has been temporarily closed as it was recently visited by a suspected confirmed case, local authorities in Guangzhou said.

